YWCA announces plans for two-story facility downtown Rock Island and $12M capital campaign to build it

NaTera Pugh was just a sophomore at Rock Island High School when she gave birth to her daughter, Onna.
Lacking the family support she needed, Pugh turned to the YWCA Quad Cities' Rock Island High School Teen and Parent Child Education Center for help so she could continue going to school.
"In my junior year, I showed up at the Teen Parent Center at the high school," she said. "They welcomed me with open arms; they were like the family that I didn't have at home. I didn't have very much support at home. When I took my baby to their day care, they showed me everything. It's not just a day care; it's also a resource center.
"They taught me everything and became my family," Pugh said.
Pugh eventually graduated from Black Hawk College and went to work for the YWCA Teen Parent Center for 15 years. She is now employed at the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan as a material handler. Onna, now 20, is a junior at Western Illinois University.
Pugh told her story Tuesday afternoon at the site where a new $12 million YWCA Quad Cities facility will be constructed, maximizing the organization's ability to help more women and families like her.
Located at 1702-1704 5th Ave., Rock Island, the two-story, 48,900-square-foot facility will include a state-of-the-art child care center that will expand the organization's capacity from 130 youth to 350; an Empowerment Center that includes a STEAM lab; an activity center with a gymnasium; a full-service kitchen allowing community access; an aquatic center; an administrative suite; a high-tech cardio room; and a modern outdoor play yard.
Renderings of the future facility depict a gleaming, glass-encased entry and stairwell; an arbor-covered patio area on the second floor; a circular drive; landscaped parking lot; and an outdoor play area accessed through the interior of the building.
More than 30 local leaders, YWCA staff, board members and advisory council members gathered in the cold to celebrate the capital campaign. Nestled between Skeleton Key Art and Antiques and Skellington Manor in downtown Rock Island, the prime location of the new YWCA is suited to help serve its clients and nonprofit mission of empowerment, standing up for social justice, eliminating racism, helping families and strengthening the community.
YWCA Quad Cities President and CEO Julie Larson said the organization had been quietly fundraising leading up to Tuesday's announcement.
Donations and pledges totaling more than $5.7 million have already come in: $1.2 million from the John Deere Foundation; $800,000 from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation; $200,000 from Modern Woodmen of America; nearly $3 million from the state of Illinois on behalf of State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, and State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island; $50,000 from the Woodward Family Trust; $325,000 from the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation; and $200,000 in individual contributions, solicited by YWCA board and advisory council members.
Larson said in order to ensure a successful campaign, the new facility was designed with a $9 million goal for Phase I and an additional $3 million goal for Phase II.
"Although we are halfway to our goal in the capital campaign, we still need the support of the community," Larson said.
Doris & Victor Day Foundation Executive Director Dave Geenen said the new YWCA facility would make the community a better place.
"As a region, we have placed a priority on access to early childhood education to offer opportunities for all children to succeed in life," Geenen said. "This project will expand the YWCA's enrollment capacity," and with its downtown location, "offer easy access to the highest quality education programs for some of our most valuable residents."
Deanna Woodall, vice president of development and growth for the YWCA Quad Cities, said she was very passionate about all of the services the YWCA provides to the Quad Cities.
"Individuals and organizations must believe in what we're doing, the importance of what we are doing and the importance of who we serve," Woodall said. "COVID-19 has changed the way fundraising looks for most of us in the nonprofit world. Speaking as a fundraiser, I can tell you I have experienced all the emotions across the board in the process as we've gotten to here today."
To donate to the project, go to www.ywcaqc.org.
