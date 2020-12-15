YWCA announces plans for two-story facility downtown Rock Island and $12M capital campaign to build it

NaTera Pugh was just a sophomore at Rock Island High School when she gave birth to her daughter, Onna.

Lacking the family support she needed, Pugh turned to the YWCA Quad Cities' Rock Island High School Teen and Parent Child Education Center for help so she could continue going to school.

"In my junior year, I showed up at the Teen Parent Center at the high school," she said. "They welcomed me with open arms; they were like the family that I didn't have at home. I didn't have very much support at home. When I took my baby to their day care, they showed me everything. It's not just a day care; it's also a resource center.

"They taught me everything and became my family," Pugh said.

Pugh eventually graduated from Black Hawk College and went to work for the YWCA Teen Parent Center for 15 years. She is now employed at the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan as a material handler. Onna, now 20, is a junior at Western Illinois University.