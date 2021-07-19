YWCA Empowerment Center expands Iowa facility

The new center is in the same building but in a larger space. It will host a ribbon cutting ceremony 4 p.m. Thursday. The new center was solely funded through donations and grants, according to Woodall, who said the center fulfills a need that's not being met.

“We really want these people to come back and be completely self-sufficient,” Woodall said. “We really focus on those that have just been dealt a really bad hand, and they want to be a better individual, they want to be a member of this society and a member of the community.”

The center experienced a more than 50% increase in clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, where many people were displaced from their jobs in the hospitality industry, according to Woodall.

Career resources that the center offers, like resume reading and educational opportunities, became even more important to their clients.

Amy Schaefer, director of marketing and programs, works with clients through the YWCA’s employment and entrepreneurship programs.

Schaefer said clients often get their immediate food, housing and hygiene needs met through the center, but the “wraparound” employment resources lead to self-sufficiency.