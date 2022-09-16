 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YWCA Quad Cities Empowerment Center awarded $1.6 million grant for new building, expansion of services

121620-qc-nws-ywca-044

Julie Larson, president and CEO of the YWCA Quad Cities, addresses the crowd at a press conference on plans for the construction of a new YWCA facility at 1702-1704 5th Ave., Rock Island.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

The YWCA Quad Cities Empowerment Center was awarded $1.6 million from the state's American Rescue Plan pool of funds. 

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday $40 million in grant funding for 24 Iowa nonprofit projects, including the Quad Cities YWCA Empowerment Center. 

The Empower Center, opened in October 2019 as a YWCA satellite location to offer financial planning and helping clients secure basic needs, such as housing, will put the funds toward purchasing and renovating a new facility to accommodate a growth in services offered.

According to the YWCA, the center worked with 10-15 clients per week before March 2020. Now, it is regularly serving 10-15 new clients per day and has outgrown its current 2,000 square-foot building, according to the organization. 

After conducting a needs assessment, the YWCA entered into a purchase agreement for a 13,190 square-foot building at 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport — about three blocks from its current facility.

"The new property will allow the YWCA to expand our services and serve more individuals and families in Iowa," President and CEO of the YWCA Quad Cities Julie Larson said in an email exchange. 

The $1.6 million grant will go toward the purchase — $395,000 — and renovation of the building, Larson said. The YWCA expects to close on the property in October and begin renovations in November.

The center's executive director, Deanna Woodall, said the pandemic "greatly impacted our financial resources."

"Unfortunately, the lost revenue impacted our ability to provide additional food, essential items, and extend services to met the needs of the most vulnerable in Iowa," Woodall said. "Being awarded this grant will allow the Iowa Empowerment Center to serve the ever-growing population of individuals in need in our local community."

Putin shores up support from China after losses in Ukraine

