YWCA Quad Cities giving away socks this week

Maria Pierz of Moline and her friend, Alicia Ivera of Moline, pick out socks to take home Tuesday, Dec. 1, at YWCA Rock Island Center in Rock Island. YWCA Quad Cities handed out socks to anyone who needed them at both locations in the Quad-Cities. Socks were available for men, women and children and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

YWCA Quad Cities will be giving away free socks at the Iowa Empowerment Center on Tuesday as part of Giving Tuesday. 

Free socks available in sizes for the whole family will be available at the center, located at 1225 E. River Drive, Suite 140, Davenport, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday according to a YWCA news release. Giving Tuesday is a world-wide campaign to encourage people to donate to nonprofits and otherwise do generous acts the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

In 2020, YWCA Quad Cities gave away more than 1,000 pairs of socks, according to the release. This year, the organization has set a goal to double that to 2,000 pairs. Quad-Citians don't have to be current clients to take part in the giveaway, according to the Y.

Deanna Woodall, a spokesperson from YWCA Quad Cities, said the organization wasn't able to give out socks in 2021, but that YWCA is "thrilled" to be able to do the giveaway this year. Bombas is supplying the socks this year, she said.

"Socks are one of the most often requested items we receive, second only to food," Woodall said. 

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

