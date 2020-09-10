YWCA Quad-Cities Race Against Racism runs goes virtual

The YWCA Quad-Cities Race Against Racism 2020 is shifting to a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“IHMVCU has been a proud supporter of YWCA Quad Cities’ Race Against Racism from the very beginning because we know diversity, equity and inclusion are necessary in our communities and workplaces,” said Brian Laufenberg, IHMVCU President & CEO. IHMVCU is the presenting sponsor of the event.
“While this year’s race looks different, the mission of the YWCA is still the same; we invite you to join us as we race against racism," Laufenberg said.
"We all know a 5k race cannot end racism, but what it CAN and WILL do is provide an opportunity for our community to come together, have some fun and show our united support for making a difference, wherever that might be in the Quad Cities,” said Julie Larson, President/CEO YWCA Quad Cities.
EVENT INFORMATION
Anytime during the month of October, the public is invited to lace up their running/walking shoes and hit the pavement to take a stand against racism.
Traditionally, Race Against Racism has presented two options: a 5k (run or walk) and a 1-mile fun.
Since shifting to a virtual event, participants can run or walk 10 miles, 2 miles, jog around the block, etc.
Further, it’s not just limited to running or walking; participants are encouraged to walk, run, bike, skateboard, rollerblade or whatever works for them on their own, with their family, or a socially distant group!
Participants will connect their experiences and offer encouragement to others by posting on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and tagging us and utilizing the hashtag #RaceAgainstRacismYWCAQC.
There will now be one registration fee ($30/per person OR $20/per child up to age 12), which includes a t-shirt. Masks and doggie bandanas will be available for additional purchase. CLICK HERE to register.
A no-contact packet pick-up will held on September 28th and 29th. For those unable to attend packet pick-up.
For more information contact Deanna Woodall at dwoodall@qcywca.org OR 563.340.0310.
