YWCA Quad-Cities Race Against Racism runs goes virtual

The YWCA Quad-Cities Race Against Racism 2020 is shifting to a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“IHMVCU has been a proud supporter of YWCA Quad Cities’ Race Against Racism from the very beginning because we know diversity, equity and inclusion are necessary in our communities and workplaces,” said Brian Laufenberg, IHMVCU President & CEO. IHMVCU is the presenting sponsor of the event.

“While this year’s race looks different, the mission of the YWCA is still the same; we invite you to join us as we race against racism," Laufenberg said.

"We all know a 5k race cannot end racism, but what it CAN and WILL do is provide an opportunity for our community to come together, have some fun and show our united support for making a difference, wherever that might be in the Quad Cities,” said Julie Larson, President/CEO YWCA Quad Cities.

EVENT INFORMATION

Anytime during the month of October, the public is invited to lace up their running/walking shoes and hit the pavement to take a stand against racism.

Traditionally, Race Against Racism has presented two options: a 5k (run or walk) and a 1-mile fun.