YWCA Quad Cities receives donation from MacKenzie Scott

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to NPR, Scott has given away more than $4 billion in the last four months. Woodall said Scott gave money to several YWCA organizations in the country.

Woodall said YWCA Quad Cities board members decided not to publicly disclose how much Scott gave to the organization. She said Scott worked with a team of advisors to help accelerate her philanthropic giving through immediate support to people suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That being said, it is a generous donation and it is going towards our operations and additional programming so we can provide for members of our community right here in the Quad-Cities and ones that have been negatively affected by COVID," she said. "(Scott) is a very generous woman and she was looking at strong organizations with immediate need."

Woodall said Scott took a "data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results."

"One of the biggest challenges that we deal with more often than not, is wanting to provide bigger and better programming, but not having the funds available to do it," YWCA Quad Cities President and CEO Julie Larson said in a release. "Well, today that changes."

YWCA Quad Cities has been a non-profit organization in the Quad-Cities community for more than 103 years, with a mission of eliminating racism and empowering women by regularly and intentionally standing up for social justice, and helping women, children and families to make for a stronger community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.