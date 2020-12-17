YWCA Quad Cities receives donation from MacKenzie Scott

The YWCA Quad Cities received an unexpected gift this week.
The organization is one of 384 charities in the United States that received a donation from MacKenzie Scott, an American novelist, billionaire and venture philanthropist. Scott is also the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and according to Fortune Magazine, the wealthiest woman in the world.
Deanna Woodall, vice president of development and growth for the YWCA, said the gift was a welcome, but complete surprise.
"At first we didn't know if we'd be able to announce we were one of (Scott's) recipients because we didn't know she was going to publicly announce it," Woodall said. "When we were contacted by her people, we weren't allowed to speak of it at all until they made the decision on how they were going to announce it. She's got a blog up that (discloses) everybody she gave to.
"You can only imagine our reaction when you receive an unsolicited, unexpected gift of any size," Woodall said. "We love living our mission everyday at the YWCA and when we get gifts like this, it only allows us to do it better and stronger and reach more people. (Scott) gave a large sum of money to multiple organizations throughout the United States and we all got varying amounts."
According to NPR, Scott has given away more than $4 billion in the last four months. Woodall said Scott gave money to several YWCA organizations in the country.
Woodall said YWCA Quad Cities board members decided not to publicly disclose how much Scott gave to the organization. She said Scott worked with a team of advisors to help accelerate her philanthropic giving through immediate support to people suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That being said, it is a generous donation and it is going towards our operations and additional programming so we can provide for members of our community right here in the Quad-Cities and ones that have been negatively affected by COVID," she said. "(Scott) is a very generous woman and she was looking at strong organizations with immediate need."
Woodall said Scott took a "data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results."
"One of the biggest challenges that we deal with more often than not, is wanting to provide bigger and better programming, but not having the funds available to do it," YWCA Quad Cities President and CEO Julie Larson said in a release. "Well, today that changes."
YWCA Quad Cities has been a non-profit organization in the Quad-Cities community for more than 103 years, with a mission of eliminating racism and empowering women by regularly and intentionally standing up for social justice, and helping women, children and families to make for a stronger community.
