The YWCA Quad-Cities has created a new fundraiser, "Purses, Pinot & Pearls," to be held Thursday, July 25, at Davenport Country Club, 25500 Valley Drive. Pleasant Valley.
Modern Woodmen of America is the presenting sponsor for the event that will offer a casual, relaxed atmosphere where guests can enjoy appetizers and cocktails while they shop for raffle, silent and live auction items. Necker's Jewelers will host a wine pull.
The auctions will offer handbags in all price ranges. Mollie Openshaw of Mood Swing Wines will be the emcee.
Additional sponsors include American Bank, GreenState Credit Union, Huiskamp Collins Investments and Nancy Nolan Homes/Keller Williams Realty.
For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Vice President of Development & Growth Deanna Woodall at dwoodall@qcywca.org or 563-275-8749.
Proceeds will support YWCA programs such as theplace2b, a drop-in central for homeless and at-rick youth, empowerment programs, Youth STEM Program and the child-care center. To buy tickets, go to https://www.ywcaqc.org.