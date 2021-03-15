YWCA seeks nominations for Race Against Racism awards

The YWCA of Quad-Cities will host the third annual Race Against Racism, presented by IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.

The 5k run/walk or 1-mile fun run will be at 9 a.m. May 22, with a start and finish line at Lindsay Park Yacht Club in Davenport.

The event will also include a Pursuit of Health & Wellness Expo sponsored by UnityPoint Health-Trinity.

The YWCA is also honoring Quad-Citians for their fights against racism. Nominations will be accepted through April 22 at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdCT49-LTeVPN8ZI1vfLmT-TZvrU46r8fnOb-Zs4HGJYi0dwg/viewform.

Proceeds from this event will support the YWCA’s social justice, youth and advocacy programs.

For more information: https://ywcaqc.org/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0