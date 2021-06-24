Zero COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Quad-Cities

Zero. Zip. Zilch.
While health officials across the United States monitor increasing COVID-19 delta variant infections and worry about relatively low vaccination rates in pockets of the country, Quad-Cities residents continued to get a dose of good news Thursday in the shape of a zero.
For the first time in 372 days, UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospitals reported zero COVID-19 hospitalizations.
That news came at the same time Genesis Health System reported zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for the third-straight day. The Genesis string started Tuesday, which marked the first time Genesis didn't have a patient battling the virus since March 13, 2020.
Rounding out Thursday's parade of COVID-19 zeros, the Rock Island Health Department reported no new infections and zero COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county.
Local and state COVID-19 numbers
New COVID-19 numbers in Scott County are a slightly more complicated issue. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 21,750 total cases since the start of the pandemic. That's an increase of four cases since Tuesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health had reported 21,760 cases Wednesday.
The total number of cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic remained 14,999.
No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in either county Thursday. The death toll is 333 in Rock Island and 248 in Scott County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 248 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the total case count increased to 1,390,140. Since the start of the pandemic, 23,191 deaths in Illinois have been linked to the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 44 new cases across the state, increasing the pandemic-long total to 404,130. The state has linked 6,124 deaths to the virus.
Walk-in vaccination clinics
The Rock Island County Health Department offers walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.