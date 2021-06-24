Zero COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Quad-Cities

Zero. Zip. Zilch.

While health officials across the United States monitor increasing COVID-19 delta variant infections and worry about relatively low vaccination rates in pockets of the country, Quad-Cities residents continued to get a dose of good news Thursday in the shape of a zero.

For the first time in 372 days, UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospitals reported zero COVID-19 hospitalizations.

That news came at the same time Genesis Health System reported zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for the third-straight day. The Genesis string started Tuesday, which marked the first time Genesis didn't have a patient battling the virus since March 13, 2020.

Rounding out Thursday's parade of COVID-19 zeros, the Rock Island Health Department reported no new infections and zero COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county.

Local and state COVID-19 numbers

New COVID-19 numbers in Scott County are a slightly more complicated issue. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 21,750 total cases since the start of the pandemic. That's an increase of four cases since Tuesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health had reported 21,760 cases Wednesday.