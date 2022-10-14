Zombies to shamble through Village of East Davenport this Halloweekend in Village Zombie Run

The dead will walk — or run — again in the Village of East Davenport this Halloween for the first Village Zombie Run.

Runners and Halloween enthusiasts will don their best zombie makeup for the 5k race, which will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport, by the tennis courts. The race is point-to-point, and will end in the Village of East Davenport. Shuttles will run from the village to the park to shuttle participants to the starting point.

Registration for the 5k costs $40, and will be open online through Oct. 28. The half-mile kids' race, which starts at 8:45 a.m. in the village, costs $25. People can also sign up online to volunteer at the event. Top runners will receive cash prizes, as well as the best zombie costume.

Race organizers Jesse Codling and Brian Doerrfeld started planning the run, which replaces Lagomarcino's Cocoa Beano 5k, in August. The pair wanted to bring a race back to the village after Cocoa Beano went virtual because of COVID-19, so they worked quickly to think up a Halloween-themed event that could be fun for more than just the runner.

"I'm a big George Romero fan, and I like old zombie movies, so I was like, it'd be really cool there's like hundreds of zombies running this 5k race," Codling said. "So that's kind of the origin of how it all started."

Village businesses will hand out candy and treats during the event, Doerrfeld said, giving kids a fun activity to do instead of just waiting for the race to end.

Proceeds from the run will benefit Trinity Health Foundation's 3D Breast Cancer Screening Fund. Cocoa Beano had a charity aspect to it, Doerrfeld said, and they wanted to keep that sentiment going with the Village Zombie Run. The pair hopes to put on the race for years to come and hopefully become as popular an event as Cocoa Beano was.

"Our goal is to just get it started and I think 2023 is going to be back where [Cocoa Beano] was," Doerrfeld said. "In 2019 Cocoa Beano had 3,300 runners. So I think that is a 2023 goal of ours, to get that staple back in and do it for 10, 15, 20 years, like the Cocoa Beano had."