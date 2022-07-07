Zoo babies attract crowds to Niabi

Niabi Zoo is delighting crowds of visitors with the arrival of several baby animals born at the facility this spring.

Two rare Amur leopard cubs, a male and female, romped in their habitat Wednesday morning as children moved around to get the best view.

The cubs were born Feb. 23 to Niabi’s male leopard, Jilin, and a female named Iona who arrived from Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Great Britain for the purpose of breeding.

Zoo Director Lee Jackson said the cubs were introduced to the public about a month ago.

"They're doing great, they're getting big," Jackson said. "They had their last hands-on physical a few weeks ago and everything looks great. They're closing in on 20 pounds."

The Amur leopard is listed as critically endangered by the World Wildlife Federation, with fewer than 100 left in the world. They are native to southeast Russia and northern China.

Jackson said Jilin, the male leopard, is kept separate from the cubs. He can be seen in the leopard habitat when the female and her cubs are taking a break in a different area.

Other baby animals born recently include two fennec foxes, born April 3; a male eastern black-and-white colobus monkey born May 9; and a male llama born on June 12.

Jackson said attendance at the zoo has been very good, despite the recent heat wave.

"People are anxious to get out and about; people seem happy to be here," he said. "We've got some exciting things in the works."

Jackson said he was meeting with an exhibit designer Wednesday for the new prairie dog exhibit the zoo plans to build across from the big cats enclosure.

Niabi was awarded $417,600 from the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program in March for the exhibit, which Jackson hopes will be open by spring of next year.

Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.