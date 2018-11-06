U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, coasted to a seventh term Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Christopher Peters.
The Associated Press projected about about 10:30 p.m. that Loebsack, an Iowa City Democrat, would be the winner of the race in the 2nd Congressional District.
The district includes Scott and Clinton counties.
The Iowa Secretary of State's officer reported results from 15 of the 24 counties in the district at about 11 p.m. and had Loebsack leading, 102,580, or 56 percent, to 75,242, or 41 percent, for Peters.
Libertarian Mark Strauss, of Bettendorf, had 3,621 votes, or about 2 percent.
Daniel Clark, an independent, had less than 1 percent of the vote.
The totals are unofficial.
Loebsack's win over Peters was his second consecutive victory over the Coralville surgeon. He also defeated him in 2016.
The 2nd District contest didn't get the attention as the more competitive 1st and 3rd district races in Iowa. Loebsack raised far more money than Peters. He also was thought to be in a good position given Democratic enthusiasm across the state.