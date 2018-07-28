They left the starting line with a bang. And as they rounded the final stretch of the course, the runners of the Prairie Farms Quick Bix were greeted with the lively drone of Scottish bagpipes at the finish line near 4th and Iowa streets.
Behind the bagpipes was Bill Sterba, a race volunteer who has played the instrument for roughly 18 years. Sporting a mustache, shades and Highlander attire — a red kilt and a green Scottish hat — he played between 30 and 40 songs over the course of an hour. Several spectators snapped smartphone pictures and videos of the piper as he belted out a mixture of contemporary and classical Irish and Scottish tunes.
There was much panting and sweating going on as the runners crossed the finish. But after all that bag-piping, does Sterba get winded?
“He probably is,” said Mary, his wife, as she sat in a shady spot on the north side of 4th Street from the comfort of a pop-out camping chair.
But after nearly two decades of practice, Sterba says running out of breath doesn't happen to the experienced player.
“If you’ve been doing it for a while, you get the rhythm and you get the muscle control and it just flows fairly easily,” Sterba said. “It’s all in technique.”
A native of New York, Sterba grew up in Bloomington-Normal and made the Quad-Cities home after college. Sterba's regular bagpipe gigs include other festivals, weddings and funerals. He said he was recruited to play the Bix for the first time about eight years ago after a race organizer heard him play at Firecracker Run in East Moline.
Among the songs Sterba played Saturday were the “Iowa Fight Song" and “Wooden Heart." He also did "In Heaven There Is No Beer," a song Sterba called "appropriate" for the day's events.