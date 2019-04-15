Schools: Davenport Schools are in the home stretch, at least when it comes to evaluating students for any compensatory education hours owed. The district has until Tuesday to evaluate all of the flagged students in special education and determine if any circumstances -- including state citations, absences, suspensions and incomplete or incorrect IEPs -- require the district to make up lost education time.
The deadline is for evaluations only; actually delivering services are on another time schedule and may take weeks or months after Tuesday.
Sports: High school track and field athletes in the Iowa Quad-Cities will have a couple of late chances to qualify for the Drake Relays this week. The Gateway Classic boys meet will be held at Clinton on Tuesday with the Bettendorf A-B-C Invitational scheduled for Thursday.
The second of three profiles of this year’s Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame inductees, on former Bettendorf and Iowa State basketball player Jayme Olson, will be in Sunday’s edition of the Times.
Big Story: At Western Illinois University, declining enrollment has reached a crisis. Attendance is down in both the Quad Cities and Macomb campuses, causing layoffs and concerns of declining morale. Reporters Graham Ambrose and Megan Valley explore the financial situation of WIU, plus how and why enrollment is shrinking.