Sports: The 14th-ranked Iowa basketball team plays its first true road game of the season Monday night when its visits ninth-ranked Michigan State. The Hawkeyes then return home for their annual battle with Iowa State on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
A full week of high school basketball action includes a boys game between Moline and Rock Island at Rock Island Fieldhouse on Friday night. Highlights of the Mississippi Athletic Conference schedule include matchups between Assumption and Pleasant Valley in both boys and girls basketball on Tuesday and between North Scott and Assumption on Friday.