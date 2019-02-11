Courts: A sentencing hearing for Tristin Alderman, 23, and D’marithe Culbreath, 21, will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in Scott County District Court. Both men were convicted of multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the September 2017 shooting death of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson. Tumlinson’s girlfriend also was shot multiple times, but survived.
Sports: With so many games being postponed because of weather, each of the leading contenders in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball race play three games this week that will decide the final standings. First-place North Scott plays at second-place Bettendorf tonight in the biggest game of the week. North Scott also hosts Burlington on Tuesday and Clinton on Thursday. Bettendorf hosts Davenport North on Tuesday and visits third-place Davenport Central on Thursday. Central also has games Tuesday at Pleasant Valley and Friday against Muscatine.
The three-day state high school wrestling meets in both Iowa and Illinois will be held Thursday through Saturday. The Iowa dual state championships also will be contested in Des Moines on Wednesday.
Post-season play for large-school girls basketball teams in both states begin this week. Rock Island and McDonald’s All-American Brea Beal begin their quest for a state title Tuesday against the winner of tonight’s game between United Township and Pekin.
Big Story: Spaying and Neutering pets prevents unwanted litters and to enhances the lives of the animals. At Quad-City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, spay-and-neuter procedures for dogs and cats are offered to the public regularly when multiple animals are altered in a single day. At Animal Family Veterinary Center, Davenport, dogs, cats and “exotic” animals, such as rabbits and guinea pigs, are altered. As World Spay Day approaches, Linda Cook talks to veterinarians who perform the surgeries and the people who seek surgeries for their indoor pets, exotic animals and even feral cats.