Schools: On Wednesday, Davenport Community School District released a survey that addressed the strengths and weaknesses of the district, and the qualities sought for the new superintendent. It will be discussed at Monday’s school board meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Achievement Service Center at 1702 Main St., Davenport.
Sports: The high school basketball season kicks into gear this week as girls teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference begin league play Tuesday. Western Big Six conference play begins for girls on Thursday and boys on Friday.
The nationally-ranked University of Iowa basketball team hosts Pittsburgh in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday at 8 p.m., then begins Big Ten play at home against Wisconsin and former Rockridge High School star Ethan Happ on Friday.
Big Story: Meth-making labs have been on the decline in the Quad-Cities, but a more potent, cheaper drug is showing up with startling frequency. Reporters Tara Becker-Gray and Tom Geyer have been investigating the increasing presence of the drug, along with law enforcement's approach to dealing with it.