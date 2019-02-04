City Hall:
Courts:
Schools:
Sports: Due to hundreds of weather-related postponements over the past few weeks, it’s an especially busy week on the local high school sports scene as teams scramble to make up events. North Scott hosts Davenport Central in an important boys basketball game on Tuesday night and Pleasant Valley hosts Bettendorf in a boys-girl double-header that night. Iowa post-season play begins for girls basketball on Thursday and in wrestling on Saturday. The Iowa boys state swimming meet will be held Saturday in Iowa City.
The University of Iowa basketball team plays at Indiana on Thursday, then is at home against Northwestern on Sunday.
Big Story: We’ve all driven past or seen the photos of the bridge-in-progress on the Mississippi River at Bettendorf and Moline. But this Sunday’s Big Story introduces us to a trio of Quad-City iron workers who are making it happen. They have all the details of what it’s like to build a bridge.