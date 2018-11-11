Schools: The Pleasant Valley School Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Belmont Administration Center, 525 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. The board will hear updates on certified enrollment and construction, among other topics.
The Davenport School board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 (a different day than usual because of the Monday holiday) at the Achievement Service Center in the Jim Hester Board Room, 1702 Main St., Davenport. Among the discussion topics will be updates on disproportionality and special education.
Sports: The Iowa football team attempts to end its recent losing streak with a game at Illinois on Saturday while Iowa State tries to extend its winning streak on the road at Texas.