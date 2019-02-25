Courts: Sentencing will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday for Deondra Thomas, 37, of Davenport. He was convicted of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon in the June fatal shooting of Jason Roberts, 46, also of Davenport.
Sports: North Scott begins play in the Iowa girls state basketball tournament on Tuesday with Bellevue Marquette taking the court for its quarterfinals game on Wednesday. The Rock Island girls will play in the Illinois Class 4A supersectional today at Bloomington. Several Iowa Quad-Cities boys basketball teams will be playing for berths in the state tournament tonight and Tuesday night.
The Iowa basketball team plays at Ohio State on Tuesday, then returns home for its final home game Saturday against Rutgers. It will be the final home appearance for Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer in and Iowa uniform.
Big Story: When the Bettendorf school district announced its plan to send the consolidated students of Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson Elementary Schools to Ross College during construction, the plan was met with concern and anger. How did they get here? And what’s the future looking like as the two communities move forward together?