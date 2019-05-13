Sports: The high school track season comes to an end in Iowa with the coed state track meet being held in Des Moines from Thursday through Saturday. The Illinois girls state meet will be held the same three days in Charleston.
Football coach Kirk Ferentz, women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder and broadcaster Gary Dolphin will be among those appearing at the annual Quad-Cities Hawkeye fan event Wednesday at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:15.
Big Story: You probably know the most famous people who have ties to the Quad-Cities: Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke, Ronald Reagan and John Deere are often rattled off by residents as part of the very fabric of the Quad-Cities. But there are plenty more famous athletes and entertainers who hail from the Q-C, including several whose name recognition has skyrocketed in recent years. This Sunday, meet the next generation of famous people from the Quad-Cities, plus some old-timers who are still making news.