Courts: Christopher Dawayne Dixon, 35, has a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Friday in Scott County District Court. He faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in connection with a robbery and shooting that left 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson dead and his girlfriend seriously injured in September 2017 in Davenport.
Schools: Davenport Schools and the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency are on the agenda for the Iowa Board of Education meeting Thursday. The report out of Davenport's Phase II visit recommends the Board grant Davenport conditional accreditation while the district addresses 14 new citations. The AEA received conditional accreditation in March, and the Board will discuss progress made since then.
Sports: Coed state-qualifying high school track meets will be held all over the state of Iowa on Thursday with local teams competing at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Dubuque, Mount Pleasant, Manchester, Tipton, Monticello and Central City. In Illinois, the Western Big Six boys track meet is Thursday at the Soule Bowl in East Moline and the Class 3A girls sectional meet is Friday at Moline.
Big Story: For the past several years, public safety and governmental leaders from across the Quad-Cities have cooperated to plan for a single new radio system to serve the region’s emergency agencies and ensure there are no places in the QCA where emergency services are unavailable. In this week’s Big Story, reporters Jennifer DeWitt and Tara Becker-Gray look at the planning and coordinated effort, as well as the issues still looming as the region moves forward with a new shared radio system.