City Hall: The Davenport City Council will be asked to incorporate the Davenport GO planning effort into its city comprehensive plan, which guides development of the city. Davenport GO was a two-year planning report to lay out sustainable strategies to make Davenport more pedestrian- and cycling-friendly. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall Council Chambers, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport.
Courts: Closing arguments are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday in the Stanley Liggins case in Black Hawk County Court. He is charged with first-degree murder in the September 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island.
Schools: During its meeting Monday night, the Bettendorf School Committee will consider a motion to retain the name Mark Twain Elementary School for the new school that will house current Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson elementary students. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the district's Administration Center, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf.
Sports: The Quad-Cities River Bandits open the Midwest League season at home Thursday night against the Burlington Bees. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
This year’s inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame will be revealed in Sunday’s edition of the Times. They will be honored at the 38th annual Salute to Sports On May 5 at Bettendorf High School.
The Mississippi Athletic Conference soccer seasons begin this week. The first round of boys games is Monday with the girls opening on Tuesday.
Big Story: All across the country, recycling programs are struggling because a year ago China — by far the biggest buyer of U.S. recyclables — stopped accepting mixed paper and most plastics, causing markets to crash. But the program operated by the Waste Commission of Scott County is still holding its own, and encourages people to keep filling their bins. In Sunday’s Big Story, reporter Alma Gaul explains how the Scott area program – that markets recyclables from the entire Quad-Cities as well as Clinton and other areas – has managed to stay ahead, and talks to people in the industry about the future of recycling.