Courts: Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. Monday for Bettendorf attorney Stephen Newport, 66, who is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, prostitution, and indecent exposure, in Scott County District Court. Prosecutors allege he exposed himself to a female client and placed her hand, without her permission, on his scrotum to feel an implanted medical device in January. Prosecutors also allege that he called the woman later that day and indicated that in lieu of payment for his legal service, she could give him oral sex or undress in front of him.
Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. for Dmarith Q. Culbreath, 21, and Tristin A. Alderman, 22, in Scott County District Court. They are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony by planning or commission in connection with the September 2017 shooting death of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson.
Schools: Davenport Community Schools will be reporting to the School Budget Review Committee in Des Moines at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The district will be presenting a draft of its two-year budget plan to cut $13 million from its general fund. The district is also working on a five-year plan to show that its cuts are sustainable.
Sports: The Genesis Shootout will be held Saturday at Augustana College’s Carver Center. The annual boys high school basketball event features seven teams from Iowa matched against seven teams from Illinois in a full day of action, running from 10 a.m. until nearly 10 p.m.
Iowa’s four NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams will get together on the same court for what is scheduled to be the last time as the Hy-Vee Classic is held at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Iowa State takes on Drake at 3:30 p.m. with a game between Iowa and Northern Iowa following at 6 p.m.
Big Story: Columnist Barb Ickes brings another installment to her Off Limits Places series. She and photographer Andy Abeyta went under the big top, exploring giant structures that hold more than just water.