City Hall: Davenport officials are set to discuss an overhaul of the city’s zoning code on Wednesday during a committee of the whole meeting in City Hall. The proposed changes are the result of more than a year of planning by the city’s zoning staff to update zoning laws they say are outdated.
In Bettendorf, aldermen will hold a public hearing concerning the issuance of a $12.8 million bond sale that’s meant to provide money for various capital improvement projects. The city has long sold bonds to pay for its capital projects, and the sale is not expected to change Bettendorf’s debt service levy.
Schools: Bettendorf Community School District will hold a public hearing on the third bid release for the new Mark Twain Elementary School. The meeting will begin at 6 tonight in the district's Administration Center, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf.
Sports: A Quad-City Times tradition continues on Thursday as the Times’ All-Metro, All-Eastern Iowa and All-Western Illinois football teams are unveiled in the Thanksgiving Day edition.
The University of Iowa football team closes out its regular season with an 11 a.m. home game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.