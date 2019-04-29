Schools: Across the Quad-Cities -- and the country -- the deadline for college-bound high schoolers has ceased to creep. Wednesday is National College Decision Day. Every year, May 1 is the typical deadline for students to commit to their choice school. While some students might be plucked from the wait-list for their top choice school after Wednesday, the chances vary wildly, depending on the school's applicants and enrolled students in any given year.
Sports: The top high school athletes in the area will be honored at the 38th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports on Sunday at the Bettendorf High School performing arts center. The event, which begins at 4 p.m., also includes the annual inductions into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
The spring high school sports seasons begin to wind down with conference meets. The Mississippi Athletic Conference boys track meet will be Thursday at Bettendorf, the girls meet is Thursday at North Scott, the Western Big Six girls meet is Friday at Moline and the MAC boys tennis meet is Thursday and Friday at North Scott.
Big Story: For the past several years, public safety and governmental leaders from across the Quad-Cities have cooperated to plan for a single new radio system to serve the region’s emergency agencies and ensure there are no places in the QCA where emergency services are unavailable. In this week’s Big Story, reporters Jennifer DeWitt and Tara Becker-Gray look at the planning and coordinated effort, as well as the issues still looming as the region moves forward with a new shared radio system.