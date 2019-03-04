Schools: The Iowa State Board of Education is proposing new rules on seclusion rooms in public schools, and a public hearing to discuss the rules will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the State Board Room in the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines. The ACLU of Iowa is planning to endorse the rules, which include newly-provided definitions for a variety of terms, and clarifying the use of seclusion and restraints in emergency situations only. Iowa is one of just a handful of states to allow their use.
Sports: North Scott and Clinton Prince of Peace will play in the Iowa high school boys basketball tournament this week in Des Moines. Prince of Peace begins play in Class 1A today at 1 p.m. against Remsen St. Mary’s while North Scott opens Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. against Ames.
The Iowa men’s basketball team plays the final two games of its regular season on the road this week, visiting Wisconsin on Thursday and Nebraska on Sunday. The game at Wisconsin will be the final home appearance former Rockridge High School star Ethan Happ.
The Iowa women’s basketball team begins play in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis on Friday.
Big Story:
Death is one of the constants in life. But what kills Quad-Citians the most and how do they compare to the rest of Iowa, Illinois and the United States?