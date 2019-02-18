Courts: Motion hearing at 9 a.m. Friday for Stanley Liggins, 57, in Scott County District Court. He is charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island, in September 1990.
Sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. Friday for Davenport doctor Paul Matthew Bolger, 47, in U.S. District Court, Davenport. He pleaded guilty in August 2017 to 18 counts of making false statements relating to health care matters.
Schools: As Bettendorf Schools plan to open the new Mark Twain School in January 2020, current and incoming Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson Elementary will have a "temporary relocation" for the start of the 2019-2020 school year. From August through December, PreK and first graders will be housed at Thomas Jefferson Elementary and second- through fifth-grade students will be housed at Ross College, 2119 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf.
Parents are invited to a rescheduled parent meeting Wednesday for an "open discussion" about the transition plan and to ask questions and raise concerns. The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bettendorf High School.
Sports: The high school basketball season begins its final stretch this week. Large school boys teams in Iowa begin postseason play tonight while the games to determine which girls teams in the larger classes advance to the state tournament are scheduled for Wednesday.
The University of Iowa men’s basketball team plays two games at home this week. The Hawkeyes host Maryland on Tuesday and Indiana on Friday.
Big Story: As fans of Portillo's restaurants await the opening of a location off East 53rd Street in Davenport, residents who live down the hill from the construction site worry that increased stormwater and traffic will flow through their neighborhood as a result of the development.
Their concerns are the focus of our Big Story on Feb. 24.