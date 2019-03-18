City Hall: During Wednesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, the Davenport City Council is expected to create a task force to recommend a final design for Main Street Landing in downtown Davenport. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 226 W. 4th St., Davenport.
Courts: Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the trial of Latrice Lacey in Scott County Associate Court. Lacey, the director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment. Police say Lacey assaulted a man with a sledgehammer on April 30.
Testimony will continue at 9 a.m. Monday for Stanley Liggins in Black Hawk County Court. He is charged with first-degree murder in the September 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island.
Schools: The Bettendorf School Board will discuss a name change petition for the new elementary school being built on the Mark Twain property. The new school -- which the board and administration refer to as "new Mark Twain" -- will merge Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools. The petition, started by Thomas Jefferson parent Becca Eastman, doesn't request a specific name.
Sports: The men's and women's basketball teams from both Iowa and Iowa State will begin play in the NCAA tournament this week. The men's tournament begins Tuesday with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. Watch the action of the 68-team tournament on CBS, Tru TV, TNT and TBS.
The Quad-City Times All-Metro, All-Eastern Iowa and All-Western Illinois boys basketball teams will be unveiled in next Sunday’s editions.
Big Story: When the blue and yellow Quad City MedForce Heliport is dispatched, it’s usually to transport the sickest of the sick in and outside of the Quad-Cities. In this week's Big Story, reporter Tara Becker-Gray talks to pilots, medics and nurses of the non-profit, community-based company about their experiences on and off the helicopter.