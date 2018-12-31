Schools: Bettendorf, Davenport and Pleasant Valley Community School Districts return from winter break on Thursday.
Sports: It's a big week for Hawkeye sports, with the football team taking on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl and the men's basketball team resuming Big Ten play at Purdue.
Big Story: There are several houses in the Quad-Cities that offer musicians a place to stay when they come to the area for a show. So who are these people who loan out their spare bedrooms and basements for the good of the Quad-City music scene, and how did that communal culture begin?