Schools: Bettendorf, Davenport and Pleasant Valley Community School Districts return from winter break on Thursday. 

Sports: It's a big week for Hawkeye sports, with the football team taking on Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl and the men's basketball team resuming Big Ten play at Purdue.

Big Story: There are several houses in the Quad-Cities that offer musicians a place to stay when they come to the area for a show. So who are these people who loan out their spare bedrooms and basements for the good of the Quad-City music scene, and how did that communal culture begin?

