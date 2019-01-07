City Hall: Davenport aldermen are expected to pass an overhaul of the city’s zoning laws on Wednesday night, completing a process that’s spanned nearly two years and reviewed all of the city’s more than 40,000 parcels. City officials say the old code is outdated, and the new one will provide clarity for staff members and developers.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include a proposal to sell a city-owned fire training building on the city’s northwest side and a swearing-in ceremony for eight Davenport police officers.
Sports: The Davenport Central boys basketball team faces two big tests this week as it continues its pursuit of a Mississippi Athletic Conference title. The Blue Devils host Pleasant Valley on Tuesday and play at Bettendorf on Thursday.
The Quad-City Storm hosts the Knoxville Ice Bears in three straight games at the TaxSlayer Center. Games are scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.