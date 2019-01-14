Sports: For the first time, Iowa will host a girls high school state wrestling tournament this weekend in Waverly. Several local high school are expected to have wrestlers participate in the event.
The Iowa basketball team will host Illinois in a noon game Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Before that, the Hawkeyes will go on the road to play Penn State on Wednesday.
Big Story: Ridership on Davenport’s public transportation plummeted 100 percent from 2016 to 2017. Ridership in Rock Island, meanwhile, remained steady.
The funding mechanisms for public transportation are different on each side of the river – Illinois receives more funding from the state, so Rock Island’s operating expenditures are triple Davenport’s – but Davenport’s operating expenditures remained constant while its number of riders plummeted.
Reporter Bill Lukitsch dives into why ridership dropped so drastically in Davenport, while also comparing the city's ridership woes to similarly-sized cities in the Midwest.