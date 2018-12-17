Sports: Two of the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s most bitter rivals, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf, will play a boys-girls basketball doubleheader Friday night at Bettendorf. Both games could have a major bearing on the MAC race. The two girls teams currently are tied for first place.
The nationally-ranked Iowa basketball team will play a pair of home games during the coming week, hosting Western Carolina on Tuesday and Savannah State on Saturday.
The early signing period for high school football players begins Wednesday. Among those expected to sign letters of intent with the colleges of their choice are Bettendorf’s Darian Porter (Iowa State) and Carter Bell (South Dakota) and Orion’s Logan Lee (Iowa).
Big Story:
From Clinton to the cosmos, Dr. David Hilmers' life has been in a state of constant motion.
In this week's Big Story, Hilmers, a former astronaut who was born in Clinton and graduated from Central Community High School in DeWitt in 1968, looks back on his illustrious life and multiple careers.
Hilmers flew on four space journeys, including the Discovery shuttle in 1990, NASA’s first mission after the 1986 Challenger tragedy.
His small-town beginnings gave him the freedom to wander — and wonder — that took him to the stars and now to all parts of Earth, where, as a physician, he leads humanitarian initiatives, including disaster relief in Iraq and Haiti, the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Liberia.
Linda Cook talked to Hilmers 50 years after his graduation from Central Community High School, and in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 8 mission, the first to bring astronauts to another world with an orbit around the moon with a flight that launched Dec. 21, 1968.