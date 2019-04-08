Schools: Davenport Schools will host the 12th annual Taste of ProStart Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the River Center. Restaurants from the Quad Cities will serve their food alongside interactive experiences, cash bar, silent auction and raffle. Individual tickets are $30 or a table for eight can be purchased for $200 at davenportschools.org/taste-of-prostart.
Sports: The first of this year's three inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame will be profiled in Sunday's Times as Don Doxsie takes a look at former Davenport Central multi-sport star Curtis Craig.
One of the oldest track meets in the state of Iowa will be held Thursday as the Jesse Day Relays take place at Davenport's Brady Street Stadium.
Big Story: At Niabi Zoo, hundreds of animals must undergo annual exams by the zoo's veterinarian. Columnist Barb Ickes was permitted to observe reptile physicals for her series Off Limits Places, with photo editor Kevin Schmidt behind the lens.