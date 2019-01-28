City Hall:
Courts:
Schools:
Sports: First place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball race will be on the line when North Scott, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 4A, visits No. 4-ranked Bettendorf on Tuesday night.
The Iowa basketball team will host a rare Friday night Big Ten game when No. 5 Michigan comes to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will feature the Hawkeyes’ first sellout crowd of the season.
Davenport’s Stephen Edwards will face Rock Island’s Limberth Ponce for the Iowa state junior middleweight championship in the main event of the Destiny boxing card Saturday night at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport.
Big Story: Where were you during the blizzard of 1979?
On the 40th anniversary of that unreasonably snowy January, we asked that question of several Quad-Citians, including two employees of the Quad-City Times. Take a look back at how the region handled that heavy snowfall, and appreciate how technology has advanced snow removal since then.