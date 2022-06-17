Looking for a job? IowaWORKS is hosting a weekly job fair every Monday

IowaWORKS will be holding a job fair to connect employers with potential workers every Monday.

Opportunity Knocks will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. weekly and feature a wide variety of employers. The amount will vary from week to week, as will the range of jobs.

"It allows for a good variety of careers," said Martha Garcia-Tappa with IowaWORKS.

From management to HVAC to bartending, Garcia-Tappa said there is an opportunity for everyone. Employers will not just be coming from the Quad-Cities, she said, but from the surrounding communities like Muscatine and Clinton.

For those interested in scoring a new job, bring a resume. For those who don't have one, employers will have applications and computers on site. Garcia-Tappa said for anyone who has never filled out a resume before or needs general advice about career planning, IowaWorks is there to help and offers those services daily.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact IowaWORKS at 563-445-3200 or find it on Facebook.

