 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Looking for a job? IowaWORKS is hosting a weekly job fair every Monday

  • 0
IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS will be holding a job fair to connect employers with potential workers every Monday.

Opportunity Knocks will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. weekly and feature a wide variety of employers. The amount will vary from week to week, as will the range of jobs.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"It allows for a good variety of careers," said Martha Garcia-Tappa with IowaWORKS.

From management to HVAC to bartending, Garcia-Tappa said there is an opportunity for everyone. Employers will not just be coming from the Quad-Cities, she said, but from the surrounding communities like Muscatine and Clinton.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

For those interested in scoring a new job, bring a resume. For those who don't have one, employers will have applications and computers on site. Garcia-Tappa said for anyone who has never filled out a resume before or needs general advice about career planning, IowaWorks is there to help and offers those services daily.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact IowaWORKS at 563-445-3200 or find it on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire damages Bettendorf home

Fire damages Bettendorf home

Firefighters from Bettendorf, with assistance from Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters, put out a fire Saturday afternoon at 5141 C…

Watch Now: Related Video

Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City named World Cup 2026 host cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News