Rising Canadian singer/songwriter Mac DeMarco will perform at the new Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, as part of his new world tour that launches in April in Los Angeles.
The 28-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta, will release his fourth full-length album, “Here Comes The Cowboy,” on May 10. The follow-up to 2017’s “This Old Dog,” which featured “the best romantic tunes the well-known romantic has ever penned” (Entertainment Weekly), “Here Comes The Cowboy” is the debut release on Mac’s Record Label.
With the recent announcement of the new record and tour, DeMarco released the waltzing lead single, “Nobody,” and an accompanying self-directed video.
A new review on pitchfork.com said: “Mac DeMarco’s most recent album, 2017’s acoustic guitar-favoring 'This Old Dog,' was an impeccable, if low-stakes record, a welcome stroll into singer-songwriter maturity from DeMarco. Listening to 'Nobody,' the first single from his forthcoming album, 'Here Comes the Cowboy,' can be a bit like noticing a longtime friend’s hair has sprouted a spot or two of silver since you last met, but it’s only made them look more distinguished.
'Nobody' continues the progression of 'This Old Dog' into carefully crafted simplicity, and it manages to hold on to DeMarco’s distinctive, slightly off-kilter perspective, too,” the review said. You can see the “Nobody” video at https://macdemarco.lnk.to/nobody.
“Here Comes The Cowboy” was written, tracked and mixed at DeMarco’s Jizz Jazz Studios in Los Angeles during the first two weeks of January 2019. Nearly every instrument on the album was played by DeMarco, aside from keyboards on select tracks by touring member and close friend Alec Meen.
The artist's bio at allmusic.com says: “Combining a goofball public persona with a distinctive songwriting style and production sound, Canadian artist Mac DeMarco rose to the higher reaches of indie fame unexpectedly quickly. While his image projected a charmingly laid-back slacker prone to occasional antics but never taking anything too seriously, his songs ironically often hid mature themes like aging, commitment, and morals under layers of chorus and reverb.”
Tickets for the Rust Belt show are $36, available at eventbrite.com.