The risk for a major flood in Davenport is still present, but it has dropped.

Hydrologist Matt Wilson, of the National Weather Service, said Thursday that the flood risk at Lock & Dam 15 in Rock Island is about 67%. In a normal year, it's about 25%. Two weeks ago, the chance of a major flood reached 82%.

Throughout the last few months, the National Weather Service has estimated the major flood risk to be at the following percentages:

Feb. 9: 25%

Feb. 23: 69%

March 9: 82%

The reason for the decrease, Wilson said, is the drier-than-normal temperatures. But a celebration would be premature.

"That is not to say we're out of the woods just yet," he said.

The snowpack up north remains. In some areas, the snow/water equivalent is 2 to 4 inches, which is the amount of water the snowpack contains. Further north, it's as high as 8 to 10 inches.

April temperatures are expected to trend above normal, but the precipitation also is expected to be above normal.

"We are going to possibly be building that snowpack a little more throughout the end of March and into April," Wilson said.

In addition to the lowered flood risk, the timing of a possible flood has moved.

"Compared to previous spring flood outlooks, these cooler temperatures we have seen here in March ... have actually shifted our flood timing," he said.

Previously, models were showing flooding could occur as early as the first week of April. Because of the low temperatures, the river is not expected to crest until the last week of April, or even the first week of May.

Factors that could increase the chance of flooding include a colder-than-normal March and early April, the remaining snowpack, and new precipitation adding to it. Decreasing factors include no additional precipitation, a slow and steady melt and no rapid warm-up, he said.

"What we would really like to see to mitigate that is a slow, steady melt," Wilson said.

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the day and a freeze at night is ideal, he said, because it will help slow the melt of the snowpack.

"We still have that threat lingering," he said.

For the last several weeks, the National Weather Service has been issuing warnings about potential flooding. Here's a timeline of predictions:

February 9: Weather service to Q-C: Prepare for a wet spring

The risk for flooding was slightly above normal for the Mississippi River basin and near normal across the region. The big risk factors, as always, were the rate of snowmelt to the north and additional snow and rain expected in the coming weeks.

At that point, there was a 25% chance of major flooding, but Wilson said the more likely scenario was a 50% chance of moderate flooding at Lock & Dam 15 in the Quad-Cities.

However, he noted 2023 was set to be an "average flood year," and nothing major was expected.

February 23: Major flood risk three times higher than normal year

Wilson warned the flood-threat level was above average for all points from Dubuque to Burlington. Along the Mississippi, the chance for moderate flooding was greater than 95% and the chance for major flooding was greater than 50%.

Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island reaches flood stage at 18 feet. In a normal year, the moderate flood risk is 51%. At that point, the risk was 94%.

The larger concern then was the major flood risk. In a normal year, there is a 27% risk. By that time, it was at 69%.

March 9: Major flood risk tops 80% for Quad-Cities

The chance of the river reaching a major flood stage at Lock & Dam 15 in Rock Island was approximately 82%. In a normal year, the chance of major flooding hovers at about 25%.

At that time, Wilson said there was a greater than 75% chance of the Mississippi River reaching its flood stage from the Quad-Cities through Muscatine, and a greater than 50% chance of flooding from Dubuque to Burlington.

March 16: 'High likelihood of a major flood' pushes Davenport to set up plan

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said during a news conference that a repeat of the 2019 disaster was not expected. Instead, she said, this year would be similar to 2020. In response, the city set out the following guidelines:

13 feet: South Concord Street will see closures with gates and pumps set up throughout southwest Davenport.

14.5 feet: South Marquette Street, between Veterans Memorial and Centennial parks, as well as River Drive will be impacted. The area will remain open if the water rising from 15-18 feet lasts a long duration. If it's short term, it will close.

15 feet: Credit Island will be closed and a temporary flood barrier will be installed at Modern Woodmen Park, but it will stay open as long as it is safe.

16 feet: The Riverfront walkways will be covered.

18 feet or more: River Drive will close between Division Street and Federal Street. Spot locations not covered by water or barriers will be accessible by using North/South streets.

19 feet or more: Closures in the East Village will take place, creating disruptions for traffic heading to Bettendorf.