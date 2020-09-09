Make sure you're counted: Quad-City census response lagging

In 2015, Illinois received $19.7 billion in federal assistance for 16 programs. According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, an undercount by 1% would result in the state losing $19.5 million per year for the next 10 years.

Area cities have been making a monthslong effort to encourage participation by putting the "We Count!" census logo on billboards, sanitation trucks and other city vehicles in English and Spanish to get the word out.

Paper ballots were mailed to households in mid-March. Residents were given the option to respond one of three ways: by paper form, online or by phone. Households that did not respond by April 1 are visited in person or called by census workers, who will work through September contacting non-responsive households.

Geenen said Rock Island County's response rate was above the state average.

"When we started this, we wanted to get the county numbers up, and the county is above the state average," he said. "We have four identified census tracts that are below 40%: three are in Rock Island and one in Moline, so we are using all of our resources to make a final push. The area begins with the Floreciente neighborhood and spreads through downtown Rock Island."