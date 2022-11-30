Man accused of injuring East Moline police officer unfit for trial

After a fitness hearing held in a Rock Island County Jail cell, a judge ruled Wednesday the man accused of attacking and severely injuring East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind is not fit to stand trial.

Adrian Rogers will be placed in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services to be further evaluated, Circuit Court Chief Judge Frank Fuhr said in his ruling. Rogers, 52, will next appear in court for a status hearing at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

Fuhr made the ruling after Rock Island County Assistant Public Defender Thomas Welte told the court Rogers could not be transported from his jail cell to the courtroom because of safety concerns.

Fuhr, Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal, Assistant State's Attorney Heidi Weller, Welte, and a court reporter left the courtroom with a court-appointed doctor to hold Rogers' hearing. No one from Lind's family nor members of the media were permitted to attend.

During his first court appearance on Oct. 26, Rogers became agitated and interrupted Judge Carol Pentuic as she tried to explain the charges to him. Rogers' behavior during that hearing was the basis of Wednesday's fitness hearing.

Lind's family members were in attendance, as were members of Rogers' family.

Lind suffered severe head and brain injuries Oct. 24 when he attempted to arrest Rogers, who was an arson suspect at the time. Lind was discharged from OSF St. Francis Medical Center last week and moved to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad-Cities.

Rogers is charged with attempted murder for the attack on Lind, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years. He also is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

He also is charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, and residential arson, a Class 1 felony that carry a prison sentence of four to 15 years. Court records indicate that another attempted murder charge has been filed against Rogers, related to the arson case, but Villarreal declined to provide details.

Rock Island Police allege that at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 24, he set fire to an occupied home in the 1600 block of 12th Street.

About 20 minutes after the fire, police said, Rogers walked into the East Moline Police Station and happened to speak with Sgt. Lind. This was about an hour before Lind learned Rogers was a suspect in the arson and more than two hours before Lind was injured.

When Lind learned that Rogers was wanted in connection with the fire, he located Rogers at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. When Lind approached Rogers, Rogers is alleged to have attacked Lind.

Lind was struck in the head, causing severe injuries, including skull fractures. He was left lying unconscious in the street. Rogers was located in Colona and taken into custody at about 10:50 p.m., more than four hours after the attack, police said.

The attack was caught on Lind’s body-worn camera.

Rogers is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $500,000 bond for the arson-related charges and $1 million on the attempted murder and aggravated battery charges related to Lind.