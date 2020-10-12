Man charged with attempted child abduction in Rock Island

Michael Carr lives in an idyllic pink house on the cul-de-sac of a short, 11-house block in Rock Island known as McMillan Court.

The seeming peace of the now-leaf-strewn street was disrupted Sunday afternoon after a man allegedly tried to abduct a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl who live on the block.

Rock Island police arrested Jason Rottman just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday and charged him with attempted child abduction. He is in Rock Island County Jail, awaiting his first appearance in court.

Bre Daniels and Zach Cochuyt are the parents of the children. In a number of social media posts they said the children were playing in the front yard of their house when Rottman pulled up across the street and tried to lure the children into a gold SUV. They said Rottman "started to run after them."

Daniels and Cochuyt were not home Monday afternoon. But Carr was in the house next door, painting and refinishing floors. He is 66 years old and lived on the block since his parents purchased the little pink house on the cul-de-sac not long after he was born.

Carr said he was helping a neighbor Sunday, mowing the lawn across the street from the house Daniels and Cochuyt share. He said he saw much of what happened.