Man charged with attempted child abduction in Rock Island

Michael Carr lives in an idyllic pink house on the cul-de-sac of a short, 11-house block in Rock Island known as McMillan Court.
The seeming peace of the now-leaf-strewn street was disrupted Sunday afternoon after a man allegedly tried to abduct a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl who live on the block.
Rock Island police arrested Jason Rottman just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday and charged him with attempted child abduction. He is in Rock Island County Jail, awaiting his first appearance in court.
Bre Daniels and Zach Cochuyt are the parents of the children. In a number of social media posts they said the children were playing in the front yard of their house when Rottman pulled up across the street and tried to lure the children into a gold SUV. They said Rottman "started to run after them."
Daniels and Cochuyt were not home Monday afternoon. But Carr was in the house next door, painting and refinishing floors. He is 66 years old and lived on the block since his parents purchased the little pink house on the cul-de-sac not long after he was born.
Carr said he was helping a neighbor Sunday, mowing the lawn across the street from the house Daniels and Cochuyt share. He said he saw much of what happened.
"The gold SUV pulled up across the street from the kids and this young guy gets out and he was, maybe, 10 feet from the SUV," Car said. "It didn't seem like he was after the kid, but the boy went flying into the house. Something scared him, I guess.
"And just then a security guy from the hospital (Unity Point-Trinity) pulls in and jumps out and the young guy starts running. Then another hospital security car pulls up and the first security guy took the young man down and then there were police pulling in."
Carr said he thought the hospital security guards "might have started following him when he was on the other side of 25th."
Located off 25th Avenue, McMillan Courts sits across the street from the two-story brick building that houses the Rock Island County Court Services and the neighboring squat one-story brick Rock Island County Health Department building.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island hospital looms on the horizon just beyond those agencies.
"It looks a little like Mayberry around here," Carr said. "You know, the Andy Griffith Show."
Carr mows his neighbor's lawn because she cares for a disabled daughter. He's restoring the house two doors down from his because the owners would like to rent it again — to better tenants.
"I'll just say it — this was a crack house," Carr said as he sat on the steps of the house. "There were days when there were cars lined up around the cul-de-sac like this was a McDonald's drive-through."
Carr said he wasn't really surprised when he saw a man taken down on his own block.
"It really was like Mayberry — until about, maybe, five years ago," Carr said. "Things aren't so Mayberry anymore."
Carr said he is familiar with the man police later named as Rottman.
"He's been on this block before — but not at the house where the children live," Carr said. "I was trying to tell the police that yesterday. He was on the block earlier that morning — and all I can say is he wasn't looking for kids."
Carr said he's "really glad nothing happened to the children."
"It happened fast," he said. "But when that gold SUV pulled up and that young man started toward the kids, you just knew something weird was going on.
"I'm just glad everyone is safe."
