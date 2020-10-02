Man charged with leaving the scene of an accident

A Davenport man is being held in the Scott County Jail on an $8,350 bond after an accident Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roosevelt Miller Jr. faces felony charges of eluding police, as well as misdemeanor charges of improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, speeding, driving without insurance, and interfering with official acts.

Bettendorf police have not said when or where the accident occurred.

He was arrested by Bettendorf police and booked into the jail at 1:21 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.