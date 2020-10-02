 Skip to main content
Man charged with leaving the scene of an accident
Man charged with leaving the scene of an accident

Roosevelt Miller Jr.
A Davenport man is being held in the Scott County Jail on an $8,350 bond after an accident Friday.

Roosevelt Miller Jr. faces felony charges of eluding police, as well as misdemeanor charges of improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, speeding, driving without insurance, and interfering with official acts.

Bettendorf police have not said when or where the accident occurred.

He was arrested by Bettendorf police and booked into the jail at 1:21 p.m.

