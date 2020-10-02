Man on lifetime parole for sex offense arrested after ramming police squad

Miller then rammed the back of a Bettendorf squad car. The squad was damaged as was a private vehicle that was in traffic. Neither the officer nor the person in the private vehicle was injured.

However, a passenger in the front seat of Miller’s vehicle sustained facial injuries in the crash.

Miller tried to run away but was captured after officers surrounded him.

Miller was booked into the Scott County Jail at 1:21 p.m. Friday. He was released at 3:27 p.m. after posting 10% of an $8,350 bond through a bonding company.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, in 2010, Miller, then 18, was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Count I alleged that on Feb. 14, 2010, he sexually abused a person 12-13-years-old. Count II alleged that on June 26, 2010, he sexually abused a person below the age of 20.

Miller pleaded guilty and on Feb. 17, 2011, he was sentenced to a term of three years on probation. He was accused of violating his probation in April for which he was sentenced to six months in jail and returned to probation.