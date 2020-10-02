Man on lifetime parole for sex offense arrested after ramming police squad

A Bettendorf man on lifetime parole for a 2011 sex abuse conviction and whose driving privileges are suspended is facing multiple charges after he rammed a Bettendorf Police squad car and another vehicle while fleeing police Friday, Bettendorf police said.
Roosevelt Miller Jr., 28, of 975 39th St., Apt 3, is charged with felony eluding, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Miller also is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year. He also is charge with interference with official acts and driving on a suspended license, both simple misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
He also has traffic charges of speeding, failure to have liability insurance and improper lane usage.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Andrew Champion, at 12:17 p.m. Friday, Miller was seen driving a red 2013 Ford Focus at a high rate of speed in the 3000 block of State Street.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the car. Miller attempted to flee driving in excess of 25 mph over the posted speed limit of 30 mph.
In the 1800 block of Grant Street, Miller used what is supposed to be a turn lane in order to go around traffic that was stopped. Near the intersection of 17th and Grant streets, he used the parking lanes to pass other traffic.
Miller then rammed the back of a Bettendorf squad car. The squad was damaged as was a private vehicle that was in traffic. Neither the officer nor the person in the private vehicle was injured.
However, a passenger in the front seat of Miller’s vehicle sustained facial injuries in the crash.
Miller tried to run away but was captured after officers surrounded him.
Miller was booked into the Scott County Jail at 1:21 p.m. Friday. He was released at 3:27 p.m. after posting 10% of an $8,350 bond through a bonding company.
According to Scott County District Court electronic records, in 2010, Miller, then 18, was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Count I alleged that on Feb. 14, 2010, he sexually abused a person 12-13-years-old. Count II alleged that on June 26, 2010, he sexually abused a person below the age of 20.
Miller pleaded guilty and on Feb. 17, 2011, he was sentenced to a term of three years on probation. He was accused of violating his probation in April for which he was sentenced to six months in jail and returned to probation.
In June of 2012 he violated his probation again. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 10 years in the Iowa DOC. He also was placed on what is known as a Special Sentence that was enacted by the state legislature in 2005.
Under the special sentencing, in addition to any other punishment, sex offenders convicted of a misdemeanor or Class D felony must be sentenced to a 10-year special sentence. Those convicted of a Class C felony or greater receive a special sentence of life. The offender begins serving the special sentence “as if on parole.”
Miller was released from prison on Nov. 20, 2015, and placed on work released, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections website.
On Jan. 27, 2019, Miller was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-second offense and possession of marijuana-second offense. He pleaded guilty to the charges, and during a hearing April 17, 2019, he was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation. Miller’s next court hearing in that case is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Scott County District Court.
