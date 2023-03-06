A memorial appeared on a bench in downtown Davenport over the weekend.

White and blue balloons, a couple of candles, replica red roses, a homemade cross wrapped in purple cloth, and another cross inscribed with "RIP D" were laid upon the black bench near the intersection of 3rd and Ripley streets.

Dimitri L. Martin, 34, died after being shot during the early morning hours of Friday, March 3. He had been sleeping on the bench, a spot he frequented when weather allowed.

The Davenport Police Department issued a news release late Monday, asking for the public's help. Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance in locating what was called " ... an involved vehicle along with any associated individuals."

The vehicle appeared to have the following unique characteristics:

• Dark colored, possibly dark blue four-door sedan

• Headlamps have a blue tint, possibly LED

• Front two windows stock or not tinted

• Chrome trim around windows

• Turn signal on the side mirror housing

• Third brake light at the bottom of the back window

• Dual exhaust

• No exterior damage

Davenport Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (563) 326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Police aren't the only ones looking for answers in Martin's killing.

Word of his death spread quickly among those who live in the downtown area, including those who live on the streets. It spread on social media, too, as some commenters on the Davenport and QC Area Scanner Traffic Discussion Facebook page said they knew, "the man who always slept on that bench."

At least one man said he knew a little more about Martin.

"I knew him as D, and he was a good dude," David Jones said Monday. "We all know each other by one name or a nickname. I knew D and always remembered it because of my first initial. And when I say D was a good dude, I mean that he was friendly. He vibed friendly, you know? He always complimented me on my clothes. And we always talked a little bit."

Jones said he brought D three coats just hours before the shooting.

"They were slightly different sizes, and I wasn't sure what would fit him," he said. "We talked for a bit, and I tried to tell him to maybe move off the street, you know, find a place."

Martin told Jones he and his girlfriend found a spot with friends because "of the danger out here."

"There are vultures out here. They are vultures preying on people," Jones said. "You have to watch out. There are people in the shadows, people you don't wanna have to deal with. Some come around here looking for women, you know. But I'm starting to think there are some who want to hurt us because we have no protection, you know?"

Jones said he was saddened by D's killing. And he said he wondered how it could happen in the spot near 3rd and Ripley, just one block from the Scott County jail and within sight of at least two traffic cameras.

"That's what got me thinking there's no safe place for us," he said. "I'm not the only one, either. The fear is out there. No one understands what is going on."

CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2,500 reward. Anyone with any information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or use the free app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous.