Troy Harrington Sr. is a father with questions. He wants to know what happened to the son many called Hard Hat Man.

Troy Harrington Jr. was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Jan. 7 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. He was 34 years old.

He was transferred to Iowa City on Jan. 1 after being found outside his Howell Street apartment in Davenport with what the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office called "blunt force injuries to the head that were the result from a fall from height."

Those injuries caused Hard Hat Man's death. The medical examiner's office, however, it said Harrington Jr.'s manner of death was "undetermined." According to the autopsy report, the " ... Circumstances of the fall are uncertain (accident versus suicide)."

The medical examiner's office clarified that statement last week when Assistant Director Clayton Shuneman said there "is no reason to believe" Hard Hat Man's injuries "were inflicted by another person or persons."

An unanswerable question?

Hard Hat Man's end is where his father's questions start.

"My son jumped out of a window? Or fell?" Harrington Sr. asked. "That is strange to me. The window of Troy's room on Howell Street is not very high. I would just like to know what led up to that moment."

Those questions might never be answered.

Harrington Sr. gathered the paperwork and has a report showing a series of interviews conducted by the Davenport Police Department after his son's death. Officers spoke with neighbors John Jaster, Adam White and David Lykam.

Jaster said he didn't hear anything unusual in the building and did not know Harrington Jr. had been injured in a fall. Lykam was home when Hard Hat Man was injured and said he heard a "loud crash against the side of the building" before he went outside and found Harrington Jr. "on the concrete on the sidewalk of the east side of building."

Lykam said there was a very large pool of "very dark blood" around Hard Hat Man's head. Lykam told the police he never heard any arguing before he heard the crash against the building."

What led police, and later the Johnson County Medical Examiner, to suspect an accident or suicide stemmed from a torn screen and open window in Harrington Jr.'s room. That window overlooked the sidewalk where Hard Hat Man was found. Lykam noticed the screen after Harrington Jr. was transported from the scene. The building's property manager also saw the torn screen and saw the open window.

A question of injuries

Hard Hat Man's father is willing to accept that his son went out the window of his apartment. But a few questions nag at him.

The autopsy found Harrington Jr. suffered contusions to "the right chest, left flank and back." He also had fractures of the T12 spinous process in his lower back, a fracture in his lower pelvis and a fracture in his left hip joint. He also suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his hands, left arm, right thigh and right foot. There were fractures in his right foot.

Hard Hat Man's father said it appeared his son had injuries to both sides of his body.

"Were all these injuries from the fall, or were there older injuries?" Harrington Sr. asked.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office declined to answer that question, citing Iowa privacy laws.

A hospital visit before his death

Harrington Sr. knew his son had been arrested in late November and released from the Scott County Jail in late December, just days before his death. What he later learned was Hard Hat Man had been admitted to Genesis Medical Center on Dec. 28, and he discharged himself the next day.

The hospital visit sparked more questions from Harrington Sr. Some remain unanswered. Others have been explained.

"Why was my son released from jail, and why did he have to go to the hospital?" he asked. "Was he injured when he went to jail? Was he injured when he was in the jail?

"And how did he get from the jail to the hospital?"

In the hospital, Harrington Jr. was admitted and diagnosed with a list of issues, but none had to do with physical injury.

Hard Hat Man's most serious affliction was acute renal failure caused by chronic kidney disease. He was in metabolic acidosis because of the kidney failure and showed low sodium and potassium levels. He also showed "QT prolongation," a heart rhythm disorder, and had a blood clot in "a lower extremity." Tests showed the blood clot was not causing pulmonary embolism.

The report said after waking up on the morning of Dec. 29, Harrington Jr. demanded to be released from the hospital.

"He (Harrington Jr.) was oriented, did not have suicidal or homicidal ideation," the report read. "He initially had a police hold, but this was released, and the patient insisted on leaving against medical advice."

Later the report said: "Since he is not confused or agitated, we will not ask for a court hold ... . The patient is at high risk for complications, renal failure, dialysis and death by leaving against medical advice. We have told the patient this, and he seems to acknowledge that he understands."

The incident that led to Harrington Jr.'s jail time was out of character.

Hard Hat Man was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, for striking a police officer after refusing to leave the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident near the intersection of Schmidt and Rockingham roads. He had what was described by many who knew him as a "very good" relationship with police, and the incident at the crash was chalked up to Harrington being off the medications he took for mental illness.

"I think his belongings were inside the crime scene and he was trying to get them," Harrington Sr. said. "My son had his problems, but I know he was not violent. I know he normally would not just attack someone — especially a police officer — for no reason."

It is not known if Hard Hat Man was injured during his arrest.

On Dec. 16, he pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the incident.

Harrington Jr. was in jail until Dec. 28. According to the report from the hospital, he arrived in an ambulance after refusing blood thinner medications at the jail and refusing to eat. The report later notes Hard Hat Man was transported " ... from the Scott County Jail."

One last question answered?

Hard Hat Man was known to many who traveled Rockingham Road and through the downtown.

He liked to walk 2nd and 3rd streets. He liked the skateboard park and the western end of Rockingham Road. He hung out at the U.S. Post Office on 2nd Street and posted up outside the nearby La Finca restaurant.

He was always in a hard hat. The police investigation noted Harrington Jr. was known to have construction helmets in three colors: white, red and yellow. None of those helmets were found in Hard Hat Man's apartment when police entered it Jan. 7.

The building's property manager knows what happened to the white helmet.

"I found the white helmet in the garbage, and I took it," said the property manager, who asked to remain anonymous. "I took it and I hung it in the building. It's to remember Troy."

The property manager said she hoped Hard Hat Man's family wouldn't have to "deal with so many rumors."

"Troy wasn't homeless," she said. "He was a good guy. He had a mental illness, but he was friendly and kind. He wasn't jumped that day. A pack of homeless men didn't kill him."

The property manager based her statement on an audio recording of the time frame of Harrington Jr.'s death. And she said she was "pretty certain" of what led to Hard Hat Man's death.

"On the tape you can hear Troy's door slam and things being thrown in his apartment," she said. "He was upset or frustrated. There was no arguing. There were no other voices. He wasn't saying anything. He wasn't yelling.

"I can't know if he fell out of that window or if he jumped out. I can't say, and I won't even guess. But he went out that window."