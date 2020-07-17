Marx: Dan Diamond ruffled the wrong feathers

Someone had it in for Dan Diamond.
He, she, they won.
A 35-year veteran of the Orion wrestling program — 13 as its head coach — Diamond was dismissed from his coaching post in June by the Orion Board of Education.
Despite a huge push from the community and endorsements from the Orion High School athletic director, principal and Orion schools superintendent, Diamond failed to get his job back this week.
The longtime coach admitted in a Facebook post he drank two beers in an area of a condo where high school athletes were present. This during the IHSA state wrestling finals in February.
If this is true and Diamond's at-will coaching contract says there is zero tolerance for such an act, he should have been dismissed.
If he was drinking in front of any athlete and, even worse, drank alcohol and returned to a setting representing the school, he should have been punished. Not fired. Unless stated in his contract.
Diamond's firing, as I see it, is not about the the night in question, rather a jumping-off point for a small faction with power wanting him gone.
Someone, a mom, a dad or a trio of moms and dads, didn't like the longtime coach, and they found friends with some clout. And now a coach is gone. Gone despite Diamond's direct supervisors supporting a second chance.
Dan Diamond is a feather-rustler. It is why he is no longer the coach.
He failed miserably allowing an in-season Facebook post about getting revenge on another program, using the word "bullsxxx'' tactics by that program on the Orion Charger Wrestling page. Worse if it was Diamond who made the post.
After three-plus decades on staff, Diamond felt he was bullet-proof. That being in the homestretch of his coaching career, he would get a pass on just about anything. The 2020-21 season — if there is one — was to be his last coaching at Orion.
Diamond is a rough, gruff, crap-spouter, cut from the same mold of the man he replaced, Bob Mitton. A coaching legend, Mitton trusted Diamond with his junior high program for 14 years and then as his top assistant for seven more years before turning the keys to the program over to him. Both couldn't care less what parents, administrators and outsiders think about how they handle the wrestling room.
Seriously, they don't. They challenge kids, they push them to be better and at the end of the day they build them up, pat them on the back and send then into the world.
Guys like Diamond work to make wrestlers better men. They help develop character, respect, responsibility and accountability from kids in arguably the most demanding sport offered. Outwardly they don't care about feelings, but they are the first guy one of their athletes turns to when they are down or need help. The first to lend a hand.
Diamond — and Mitton and countless others like them — are the guys who give you a job reference, you invite to your graduation (high school/college), your wedding and send a birth announcement with every child you bring into the world. The guys who change your life, who you like and respect more at age 25, 30 or 40 than you do at 16, 17 or 18. Loathed by a few and loved and respected by many.
Are they hard on kids?
Folks, it's a hard world. Few people ruffle feathers like Diamond, but 2,000 people don't sign an online petition to keep you if you aren't doing something right. The AD, principal and superintendent don't stand behind you if you aren't worthy of a second chance. Logan Lee, a Division I athlete — who Diamond scolded a thousand times — does not write a letter on his behalf if Diamond didn't care. A legendary coach — from rival school and a leader in his community — does not speak on Diamond's behalf if you do not deserve another chance. The middle school and parking lot are not filled with supporters if Diamond was so bad.
Diamond is callous in his approach, but his heart is good. If his firing is about results (Orion was 19-4 in duals this past season) and his failure to prepare young men for the next level — whatever that is — the five board of education members who voted to confirm the dismissal were wrong.
If it's about drinking in front of young people — provided there is language in place in a contract — then he should be fired.
But we know that's not the case. Dan Diamond ruffled the wrong feathers.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
