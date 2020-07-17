Marx: Dan Diamond ruffled the wrong feathers

Dan Diamond is a feather-rustler. It is why he is no longer the coach.

He failed miserably allowing an in-season Facebook post about getting revenge on another program, using the word "bullsxxx'' tactics by that program on the Orion Charger Wrestling page. Worse if it was Diamond who made the post.

After three-plus decades on staff, Diamond felt he was bullet-proof. That being in the homestretch of his coaching career, he would get a pass on just about anything. The 2020-21 season — if there is one — was to be his last coaching at Orion.

Diamond is a rough, gruff, crap-spouter, cut from the same mold of the man he replaced, Bob Mitton. A coaching legend, Mitton trusted Diamond with his junior high program for 14 years and then as his top assistant for seven more years before turning the keys to the program over to him. Both couldn't care less what parents, administrators and outsiders think about how they handle the wrestling room.

Seriously, they don't. They challenge kids, they push them to be better and at the end of the day they build them up, pat them on the back and send then into the world.