MARX: Despite legalized sports betting, Super Bowl Sunday is still a big day for a Quad-City bookmaker

The man, in his 50s, is aware Iowa has legalized sports betting and says houses like William Hill at the Isle of Capri and the Rhythm City Casino parlor are first-class.

"I bounced back in forth with wondering if legalized would hurt or help me,'' he said. "But nothing has changed for me. Those two houses do a great job locally. Here's what I have in my favor. Someone will exhaust a limit on their credit card or get tired of using it and come to me. I am a bet-now-pay-later entity that deals in cash, which allows them time to settle with me if they choose to play.''

With every Super Bowl comes a variety of unusual wagers, known as "prop'' bets. Prop bets cover anything from the number of pass attempts Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make Sunday, to how long it takes Demi Lovato to sing this year's game's Star Spangled Banner.

"I'm OK with the statistical side prop bets,'' the bookmaker said. "I get that. I don't like all the side stuff — fluff if you will — but I will take a few of them. No, I haven't taken an (Iowa) caucus bet yet, but you never know.''

Booking illegal wagers is not a think-down-the-road kind of business, but our man believes there will always be a need for his services — even if more states make sports betting legal.