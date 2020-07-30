MARX: We need to delay the election? Are you kidding me?

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My neighborhood bully's name was David.

Nice parents, nice sisters, but David made life hell for a half-dozen kids who grew upon on Rock Island's 38th Street.

Einstein that I was, I still hung out with David. If we played basketball and I beat him he would tell me we were playing to a different score so he could wind up winning. To avoid getting knocked around, me, and other younger kids on the block, usually let David get away with changing things.

Fast forward from the 1960s to today. Change David's name to Donald. The only thing different is David — who is deceased — never had a horrendous combover.

Donald, a bully on many fronts, is the new David.

Faced with the fact he has poorly managed and failed to lead a country that recorded its 150,000 death from the coronavirus this week, Donald has begun to squirm. The economy — the same one he forever touted — has hit the skids. Now, after failing miserably to fight civil unrest and unite a divide nation, Donald — Captain Combover — wants the November election moved.