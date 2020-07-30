MARX: We need to delay the election? Are you kidding me?

My neighborhood bully's name was David.
Nice parents, nice sisters, but David made life hell for a half-dozen kids who grew upon on Rock Island's 38th Street.
Einstein that I was, I still hung out with David. If we played basketball and I beat him he would tell me we were playing to a different score so he could wind up winning. To avoid getting knocked around, me, and other younger kids on the block, usually let David get away with changing things.
Fast forward from the 1960s to today. Change David's name to Donald. The only thing different is David — who is deceased — never had a horrendous combover.
Donald, a bully on many fronts, is the new David.
Faced with the fact he has poorly managed and failed to lead a country that recorded its 150,000 death from the coronavirus this week, Donald has begun to squirm. The economy — the same one he forever touted — has hit the skids. Now, after failing miserably to fight civil unrest and unite a divide nation, Donald — Captain Combover — wants the November election moved.
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.