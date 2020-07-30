You are the owner of this article.
MARX: We need to delay the election? Are you kidding me?
MARX: We need to delay the election? Are you kidding me?

My neighborhood bully's name was David.

Nice parents, nice sisters, but David made life hell for a half-dozen kids who grew upon on Rock Island's 38th Street.

Einstein that I was, I still hung out with David. If we played basketball and I beat him he would tell me we were playing to a different score so he could wind up winning. To avoid getting knocked around, me, and other younger kids on the block, usually let David get away with changing things.

Fast forward from the 1960s to today. Change David's name to Donald. The only thing different is David — who is deceased — never had a horrendous combover.

Donald, a bully on many fronts, is the new David.

Faced with the fact he has poorly managed and failed to lead a country that recorded its 150,000 death from the coronavirus this week, Donald has begun to squirm.  The economy — the same one he forever touted — has hit the skids. Now, after failing miserably to fight civil unrest and unite a divide nation, Donald — Captain Combover — wants the November election moved.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,"  President Donald — not David — Trump tweeted Thursday "Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"
 
Huh?
 
It must be noted, I do not favor either candidate for President. I have, however, grown weary of Captain Combover's inability to lead during a pandemic, his off-color quips, put downs, divisive agenda, and ability to reach and understand all Americans.
 
I'm tired of being bullied.
 
The other candidate — the guy who amazingly added hair in the past few months —  has a double-digit lead in the polls — which thank goodness were wrong four years ago. The thought of him leading our nation also scares me.
 
According to our president, there is no way there can be an accurate accounting of vote tallies come Nov. 4. Now, the world's greatest loophole finder, is laying the groundwork for a inaccurate accounting of votes come November.
 
Holy Al Gore refusing to concede, Batman. It's David losing in a basketball game all over.
 
I understand the plan. Pave the roads with questions. Create a diversion. Do we know who won the Iowa Democratic caucus? Will Chicagoans — alive and dead — vote only three  times in November? We are in the throws of pandemic and there is no way — with people attempting to stay safe — we can count votes in November.
 
So, since he's  losing and Americans have had enough of his crap, Captain Combover is jockeying for a different date, a push-back, a new score to play to on a game he cannot win. The move, albeit shady, is brilliant and masterful. So you know it wasn't the Captain's idea. One, though, he'll play long enough — he hopes — until he wins.
 
Hats off, Captain. I mean, David.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

