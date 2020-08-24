 Skip to main content
Massachusetts man arrested in LeClaire for pot, gun
Van Allen Shane
Tom Loewy

A Massachusetts man who said he was trying to reach Las Vegas was arrested Sunday after LeClaire Police said a search of his vehicle turned up marijuana and a weapon.

Van Allen Shane was arrested following a traffic stop just before 9 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 80. The police officer said Shane was clocked driving his gray Mercedes-Benz at 87 miles-per-hour in a 65 zone.

The arresting officer said Shane said he was traveling from Massachusetts to Las Vegas to visit a buddy, and to Los Angeles where he was moving. The officer said he saw an "Igloo Cooler" in the passenger seat, a bag from McDonald's, tobacco leaf packets as well as several bags in the trunk and backseat along with a suitcase.

The officer said Shane admitted to having a small amount of marijuana, and a probable-cause search yielded "marijuana residue on the driver's seat and around the middle console," and an unloaded firearm in a black bag in the trunk with a magazine.

The officer said he then located two bags of marijuana with a total package weight of 185.9 grams., which equals 6.5 ounces or 0.4 pounds.

Shane was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. He is currently in the Scott Jail on a $50,000 bond.

