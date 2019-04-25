Internationally known master organist Stephen Hamilton will be in concert Sunday, May 5, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St., Davenport, as part of the church’s continuing concert series.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and $5 in advance or at the door for ages 18 and younger. To buy tickets, go to http://www.stanthonysdavenportiowa.org/concert-tickets.html
He will perform on the recently installed Noack pipe organ at 3 p.m. in a concert that is a fundraiser for “McAnthony’s” window that provides food for those in need five day per week.
Hamilton, known as a virtuoso concert organist, has earned critical acclaim for the past 30 years. His recent performances include concerts in London at Westminster Abbey and Saint Paul Cathedral as well as Merton College-Oxford; Notré Dame Cathedral in Paris; and at the Cathedral of Saint James in Regensburg.
Hamilton is minister of music emeritus at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal) in New York City, where he conducted the semi-professional Holy Trinity Choir and was artistic director of “Music at Holy Trinity,” the church subscription concert series for 20 years.
In addition to his duties at the Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal), Hamilton was a member of the artist faculties of Hunter, Manhattan School of Music and Queens College.
He frequently lectures on issues related to church music as well as organ pedagogy, performance and interpretation.